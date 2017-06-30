Police seek info on attempted Lucky Dragon robbery
Police are searching for information regarding an attempted robbery at the Lucky Dragon Chinese restaurant. The attempted robbery took place on Tuesday at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, said police.
