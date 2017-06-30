North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Sh...

North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show begins

Strolling through North Bennington, you may have noticed a bevy of unique sculpture popping up in preparation for the 20th anniversary of the North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show, which kicks off this weekend. Local artist Joe Chirchirillo will be curating the show for the fifth year in a row, which will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Oct. 29. "I took the show over about five years ago, and it's interesting for me because it's a way to meet new sculptors, and I'm a sculptor myself," said Chirchirillo.

