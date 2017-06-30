New Clarks Kicks Off Summer Series July 4 With Across the PondJuly 04, 2017 | 04:54AM0 Comments

The Clark Art Institute begins its summer concert series on Independence Day with a tribute to the British Invasion - the musical one, that is. The free family outdoor concert at 6:30 on July 4 features Across the Pond, a popular Beatles tribute band performing songs from The Beatles catalog 1963-1969, including "Let It Be," "She Loves You," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at IBerkshires.