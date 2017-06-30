New Bennington College exhibition highlights alumni, welcomes new curator
A new exhibition at Bennington College's Usdan Gallery marks the arrival of a new director and curator for the gallery, while drawing connections with other exhibitions in the region this summer. Anne Thompson embraced her curatorial role at the Usdan Gallery on July 1. In this position Thompson will be responsible for programming and mounting exhibitions, teaching and creating opportunities to integrate curatorial work across the curriculum, and developing partnerships with arts organizations locally, regionally, and globally.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
