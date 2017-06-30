Bennington Battle Monument hosts reading of Declaration
Mike Chapman, dressed as Capt. Stephen Fay, recites the Declaration of Independence at the Bennington Battle Monument on Independence Day.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
