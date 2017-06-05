Ziontific summer solstice festival returns to Woodford
For the second year in a row, the family friendly Ziontific Summer Solstice Music Festival will rock the Prospect Mountain Ski area, from June 16 to 19, with reggae, funk, and conscious hip-hop. The festival moved to Woodford in 2016 for the on-site trail systems, spectacular views, and intimate venue.
