Ziontific summer solstice festival returns to Woodford

For the second year in a row, the family friendly Ziontific Summer Solstice Music Festival will rock the Prospect Mountain Ski area, from June 16 to 19, with reggae, funk, and conscious hip-hop. The festival moved to Woodford in 2016 for the on-site trail systems, spectacular views, and intimate venue.

