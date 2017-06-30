YMCA to Host Camp Green Mountain in Bennington

The Berkshire Family YMCA announces open registrations in its new Camp Green Mountain to be held at the Bennington Recreation Center. Weekly sessions are from July 3-Aug. 18, with no camp on July 4. The YMCA Camp Green Mountain develops the necessary building blocks for youth development by providing a safe, creative learning environment for young people to feel empowered, build self-esteem, explore personal interests, develop interpersonal skills and make lasting friendships and memories.

