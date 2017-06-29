Women's golf weekend more than just a game

Leslie Andrews, right, a Class A LPGA Teaching Professional and Director of Instruction at Randall's Island Golf Center in New York City, will be at the Mount Anthony Country Club for a Women's Golf Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Leslie Andrews, a Class A LPGA Teaching Professional and Director of Instruction at Randall's Island Golf Center in New York City, will be at the Mount Anthony Country Club for a Women's Golf Weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.