Will Vermont's governor accept a cann...

Will Vermont's governor accept a cannabis compromise?

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: WCAX-TV Burlington

A cannabis compromise is sitting on Governor Phil Scott's, R-Vermont, desk, but is it enough to get a legal pot bill across the finish line? Lawmakers address many of the concerns the governor raised with his legalization veto, but it's not clear yet if they've done enough to get him to sign onto a deal. Legislative leaders say they've got the seeds of compromise after the governor cut-down the Legislature's marijuana legalization bill just a signature away from becoming law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bennington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ... Jun 9 Dr Pendyke 7
led cup lights Jun 5 Hundreds of mill ... 3
News Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ... May 13 Dr Pendyke 4
News Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16) May 13 Dr Pendyke 7
News Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08) May '17 Dr Kaputnick 22
Tomato plants May '17 Brooklyn Bernie 2
News Jude Fitzgerald faces charges Apr '17 Sherrif fife 3
See all Bennington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bennington Forum Now

Bennington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bennington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Bennington, VT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,894 • Total comments across all topics: 281,713,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC