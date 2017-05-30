Will Vermont's governor accept a cannabis compromise?
A cannabis compromise is sitting on Governor Phil Scott's, R-Vermont, desk, but is it enough to get a legal pot bill across the finish line? Lawmakers address many of the concerns the governor raised with his legalization veto, but it's not clear yet if they've done enough to get him to sign onto a deal. Legislative leaders say they've got the seeds of compromise after the governor cut-down the Legislature's marijuana legalization bill just a signature away from becoming law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCAX-TV Burlington.
