VTC graduates 20 LPNs
BENNINGTON BANNER Bennington VT TECH nursing graduates sit together during their graduation on Friday afternoon at the Bennington Center for the arts. Class President Joanna MacDonald gives a tearful speech of uplifting stories of friendship she encountered during her time at Vermont Technical College's LPN program during the 2017 Commencement.
