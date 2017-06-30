Vermont County Shepherds State-Approv...

Vermont County Shepherds State-Approved Region Energy Plan

A county in Vermont has an energy plan that is the first to be certified by the state Department of Public Service. The Bennington Banner reports the Bennington County Regional Commission received approval on their regional energy plan June 21. The new certification allows the BCRC to review and approve energy plans from towns in the region.

