Vermont County Shepherds State-Approved Region Energy Plan
A county in Vermont has an energy plan that is the first to be certified by the state Department of Public Service. The Bennington Banner reports the Bennington County Regional Commission received approval on their regional energy plan June 21. The new certification allows the BCRC to review and approve energy plans from towns in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC