Using your 'NED'
BENNINGTON BANNER Chad Adams, of the NED Show, entertains students at Molly Stark Elementary School on Thursday afternoon. The NED Show performs at schools across the country, teaching students to "Never give up," "Encourage others" and "Do your best."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|led cup lights
|14 hr
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|New Green Mountain pastor emphasizes 'good' news
|Wed
|Hundreds of mill ...
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC