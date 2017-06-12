Up to eight years for coach, teacher convicted of lewd conduct with teen
A former volunteer teacher and coach at a local independent school has been sentenced to up to eight years in jail after being convicted of having sexual contact with a teenage student. Clarence W. Martell II volunteered at the Grace Christian School in Bennington when he had an inappropriate relationship with a then 15-year-old girl, prosecutors say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 9
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|led cup lights
|Jun 5
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC