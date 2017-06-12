Two years probation for woman who tri...

Two years probation for woman who tried to bribe cop

Read more: The Bennington Banner

A Dorset woman has been sentenced to two years probation after admitting to trying to bribe a state trooper. The woman was accused of making a false report to police about a home break-in and offering money to a trooper in exchange for letting her go.

