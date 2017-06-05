Two bid for architecture work on Shaftsbury garage

The Shaftsbury Select Board has opened the bids for proposals for architectural services on the new town garage, and will discuss the bids in a special meeting later this week. The board received two bids, one from Goldstone Architecture of Bennington and one from C.T. Male Associates of Latham, N.Y. "These are the people who are going to help us generate a bid package we can use to seek bids on the garage building," said board chairman Tim Scoggins prior to opening the bids.

