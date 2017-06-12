Trustees forgive nursing, rehab center loan
Trustees have forgiven the repayment of an outstanding loan following a request from a financially troubled local skilled nursing facility. About $130,000 remained on a loan the village gave to the Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation over 20 years ago.
