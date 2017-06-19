The Sonicals come to Bennington

This Friday the Bennington Center for the Arts, in collaboration with the Summer Sonatina International Piano Camp, will kick off its midsummer Friday Night concert series with a performance by `jazzical' group The Sonicals at 8 p.m. The concert series, running through July 21, will feature a diverse array of classical and jazz musicians on Friday evenings at The Bennington Center for the Arts. The Sonicals, comprised of individual artists Joel A. Martin and George Lopez, focuses on a genre created by Martin called `jazzical,' which combines elements of classical and jazz music among others.

