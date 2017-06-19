Telemedicine brings a wider team approach to SVMC
BENNINGTON BANNER Dr. Troy Dobson talks to telespecialists located in Lebanon NH on Wednesday morning at Southern Vermont Medical Center. HOLLY PELCZYNSKI - BENNINGTON BANNER Dr. Troy Dobson talks to telespecialists located in Lebanon NH on Wednesday morning at Southern Vermont Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC