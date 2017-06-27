SpeakSooner founders to speak at UU Fellowship
Moderator Bernard Bandman, and panelists Rebecca Hewson-Stellar, Cynthia Reilly, and Celia Engel Bandman at a SpeakSooner panel discussion in 2016. BENNINGTON - Bernard and Celia Bandman, founders of the Center for Communication in Medicine and it's SpeakSooner Initiative, will give a talk at Bennington's Unitarian Fellowship next month designed to teach patients how to better communicate with their doctors.
