SpeakSooner founders to speak at UU Fellowship

Moderator Bernard Bandman, and panelists Rebecca Hewson-Stellar, Cynthia Reilly, and Celia Engel Bandman at a SpeakSooner panel discussion in 2016. BENNINGTON - Bernard and Celia Bandman, founders of the Center for Communication in Medicine and it's SpeakSooner Initiative, will give a talk at Bennington's Unitarian Fellowship next month designed to teach patients how to better communicate with their doctors.

