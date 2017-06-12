Shirley Jackson Day returns to North Bennington
Local author Shirley Jackson may have passed away decades ago, but her memory lives on in the hearts of area readers and writers alike. Her memory is honored by the annual Shirley Jackson Day, taking place this year on June 26 at the Left Bank in North Bennington.
