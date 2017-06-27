Shirley Jackson Day kicks off a second century of celebration
Local author Shirley Jackson is alive and well in the hearts of the local bibliophiles who gathered to celebrate the North Bennington authors legacy on Monday. "This is the date of the publication of 'The Lottery,' and tomorrow is lottery day as you may know," said Tom Fels, who has organized the annual event for 13 years.
