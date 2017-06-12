Sculpture Show prepares for 20th anniversary
The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show will be ringing in its 20th anniversary on July 8, when its organizers will host an opening reception to celebrate this year's slate of creative sculptures to be displayed. Local artist Joe Chirchirillo will be curating the show for the 5th year in a row, which will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 29. "The show is completely free, and open to the public basically 24/7," said Alexandra Smith, who will be assisting Chichirillo in publicizing this year's show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Wed
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC