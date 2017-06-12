Sculpture Show prepares for 20th anniversary

The North Bennington Outdoor Sculpture Show will be ringing in its 20th anniversary on July 8, when its organizers will host an opening reception to celebrate this year's slate of creative sculptures to be displayed. Local artist Joe Chirchirillo will be curating the show for the 5th year in a row, which will remain on view to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week throughout the summer and fall, concluding on Sunday, Oct. 29. "The show is completely free, and open to the public basically 24/7," said Alexandra Smith, who will be assisting Chichirillo in publicizing this year's show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.