Scott in Bennington to sign PFOA bill
Gov. Phil Scott signs a bill that makes any party that released PFOA into the atmosphere liable for providing long-term safe drinking water to affected properties. The governor was joined Friday by area state lawmakers, state environmental officials and several town residents for the noontime ceremony at the Publyk House in Bennington.
