North Bennington credited for too few students

An accounting error may have removed four students from the North Bennington School District's rolls, say board members. "Our count for 2016-2017, and for the previous year, and possibly even the year before that was short-changed," said Board Chairman Ray Mullineaux at a special meeting of the board on Tuesday, "because of confusion about kids going to Shaftsbury Elementary School."

