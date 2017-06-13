NMRA awards boatbuilding student $3,000 scholarship
The National Marine Representatives Association awarded its 2017 NMRA Maritime Trades Scholarship of $3,000 to Rowan Schatz of Bennington, Vt. Established in 2008, the scholarship is given to an outstanding student pursuing education that will lead to a career in the marine industry.
