New Bennington Holistic Healing Practitioners emphasize complimentary healing
The world of holistic healing can often prove difficult to navigate for those unfamiliar with what has been termed `alternative medicine.' Bennington Holistic Healing Practitioners , a collaborative group focusing instead on `complementary medicine,' hopes to make these non traditional healing modalities more accessible and understandable for those in Bennington County seeking wellness for both body and mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|Tue
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC