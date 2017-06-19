Music comes to the Four Corners on Wednesday
This Wednesday Bennington's four corners, newly graced with piano keys, will come alive with music to celebrate International Make Music Day. Though Bennington's celebrations are being facilitated by the Vermont Arts Exchange , Make Music Day will be a true community effort with no single sponsor or organizer.
Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
