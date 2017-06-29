Mother Myrick's Summer Reading program promotes community literacy

Summer is a little sweeter for the children that participate in Mother Myrick's Summer Reading program, initiated in 1989 to improve literacy and quality of life in the Manchester community. "As a business, we're really committed to literacy and having a workforce that can thrive, contribute, and be part of the community," said Jacki Baker, the owner of Mother Myrick's Confectionery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.