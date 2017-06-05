Miller briefs Select Board on PFOA, more
State Rep. Alice Miller told the Select Board on Monday that she has thus far been unable to secure state funding for Shaftsbury's PFOA testing, but that the fight is, "Not over." She said that she had believed she had secured almost $27,000 in funding for the town, which last year was declared the responsible party for PFOA contamination in a testing well at the town's now-defunct landfill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|led cup lights
|Jun 5
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC