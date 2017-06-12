Man's sentence for sex assault of child confirmed
A bid for post-conviction relief for a local man imprisoned for sexual assault of a child has been rejected in a ruling issued Friday. In a 37-page decision, Judge John Valente rejected the appeal of Rusty Brooks to have his 2011 conviction and sentence vacated because of alleged inadequate legal representation by his attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|8 hr
|Brooklyn Bernie
|10
|led cup lights
|Jun 5
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC