Man's sentence for sex assault of child confirmed

A bid for post-conviction relief for a local man imprisoned for sexual assault of a child has been rejected in a ruling issued Friday. In a 37-page decision, Judge John Valente rejected the appeal of Rusty Brooks to have his 2011 conviction and sentence vacated because of alleged inadequate legal representation by his attorney.

