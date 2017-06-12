Man who cut down trees gets two years...

Man who cut down trees gets two years probation

16 hrs ago Read more: The Bennington Banner

An Arlington man who admitted to cutting down trees during a logging job and selling them without notifying the property owner has been sentenced to two years probation. Jason P. Morse, 36, pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division last Wednesday to a felony count of unlawful taking of tangible property.

