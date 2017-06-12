Man who cut down trees gets two years probation
An Arlington man who admitted to cutting down trees during a logging job and selling them without notifying the property owner has been sentenced to two years probation. Jason P. Morse, 36, pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division last Wednesday to a felony count of unlawful taking of tangible property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 9
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|led cup lights
|Jun 5
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC