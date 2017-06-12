Man held after strangling woman

Man held after strangling woman

Read more: The Bennington Banner

A local man charged with attempted murder after being accused of strangling a woman last weekend is being held without bail. Joshua J. Kuzawski, 28, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division last week to single felony counts of second degree attempted murder and first degree aggravated domestic assault, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with access to emergency services.

Bennington, VT

