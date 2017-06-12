Man held after strangling woman
A local man charged with attempted murder after being accused of strangling a woman last weekend is being held without bail. Joshua J. Kuzawski, 28, pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division last week to single felony counts of second degree attempted murder and first degree aggravated domestic assault, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with access to emergency services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 9
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|led cup lights
|Jun 5
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC