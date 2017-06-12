Man cited after North Bennington crash

A Shaftsbury man was cited for driving under the influence after the SUV he was driving collided with a utility pole on Wednesday afternoon in a crash that police said left a child passenger uninjured. According to Vermont State Police, Trevor D. Marshall, 33, was traveling east on Route 67 in a Hyundai Sante Fe when the vehicle went off the road and struck a utility pole about a half mile east of the New York state line.

