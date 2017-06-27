Lease commitments pouring in for Putnam Block project
This advertisement has helped spur significant interest in the proposed $54 million-plus Putnam Block project for downtown Bennington. Leasing commitments are coming in at a steady pace, even though the developers have yet to formally close on the property and the construction start is not expected before October.
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|3 hr
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
