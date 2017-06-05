Grace Christian students meet fundraising goal, host Color Run
As a reward for reaching their $12,000 fundraising goal students at the Grace Christian School participated in a Color Run on Monday afternoon, in which teachers and staff threw colored powder onto them as they ran. Grace Christian administrator Shawn Smith struggles to escape the flood of excited students at the beginning of Monday's Color Run.
