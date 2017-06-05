Gov. Scott visits the Northshire

Gov. Phil Scott stopped in Dorset on Friday morning to attend a meet-and-greet organized by state Rep. Linda Joy Sullivan, D-Dorset. The governor, who later visited Bennington to sign legislation addressing PFOA contamination of water supplies, chatted with groups of two-to-five people on Dorset Rising's patio as others sipped coffee and munched on pastries.

