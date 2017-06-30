GoFundMe seeks to raise $20K for injured motorcyclist
A Bennington man is in serious condition after a motorcycle crash on Sunday, and the community is seeking to raise money for him and his family. According to police, Trever Howard, 39, of Bennington, was traveling south when the vehicle in front of him slowed to make a left turn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|chris harrington and the country drifters??!!?? (Sep '11)
|Jun 27
|Yut
|22
|Pills and Other Research Chems
|Jun 18
|painmeds
|1
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|Jun 14
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC