Former teacher found guilty of rape

Yesterday

A former teacher at the Vermont School for Girls faces at least 10 years in jail after being convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage girl. A jury on Wednesday found Morris David Nelson, 55, of Bennington, guilty of three felony sexual assault charges at the end of a two-day trial in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division.

