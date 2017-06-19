Fire on Eastview Drive contained

A structure fire on Eastview Drive was swiftly brought under control Sunday , "A barbecue grill on the back porch caught on fire, and it was right up beside the house," said Bennington Rural Fire Department Chief Kevin Mattison "It burned the kitchen, burned the inside, and the roof timbers caught fire." Though the house sustained extensive damage, there were no reported injuries.

