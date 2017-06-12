Fatal car accident claims Danby youth

Memebers of the Vermont State Police Reconstruction Team attempted to learn more about why a car driven by a 17 year-old from Danby swerved off Route 7 Thursday evening and collided with a tree, killing the 15 year-old passenger. An injury victim of a car accident that claimed the life of a Danby teenager Thursday night is loaded into an ambulance.

