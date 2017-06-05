"Duo Eamon" returns to Meetinghouse Cafe
For the performers known as "Duo Eamon," their upcoming performance in Bennington is a great opportunity to connect with local history, benefit the community, and spread some much needed joy. "Duo Eamon," which will be performing at the Meetinghouse Cafe on Friday, is composed of Pownal residents Cassandra Cleghorn and Jeffrey Levine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|led cup lights
|Mon
|Hundreds of mill ...
|3
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC