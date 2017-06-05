Drug dealer given two-year sentence
A man who prosecutors say sold heroin to lower level dealers who would in turn sell it locally has been sentenced to two years in jail. Jeffrey Philpot Jr., 35 pleaded guilty in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Criminal Division on Monday to a felony count of drug conspiracy.
