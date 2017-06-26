Combined orchestras raise over $950 f...

Combined orchestras raise over $950 for school

Shaftsbury Elementary School music teacher Susan Green addresses the audience prior to Sunday's concert of Sage City Symphony and the Music Company Orchestra. SHAFTSBURY - In what has become an annual pairing, North Bennington's Sage City Symphony and the Capital Region's Music Company Orchestra joined together on Sunday for a concert benefiting the Shaftsbury Elementary School music program.

