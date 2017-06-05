Charges follow Pownal accident
Staff report POWNAL - A Bennington man faces a charge of driving while under the influence, following an accident on Sunset Hills Road, Pownal, on Friday. State Trooper Justin Walker reported that Nolin Danforth, 19, was cited following a crash at 11:24 p.m. near 199 Sunset Hills Road.
