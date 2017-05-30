Celebrating survival and the fight against cancer
For the first time, The Bennington Cancer Center Community Crusaders hosted its annual Day of Celebration event on National Cancer Survivors Day at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center on Saturday. The annual Day of Celebration was full of tables with cupcakes and other items for purchase and even raffles.
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|May 13
|Otto
|5
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May 13
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May 10
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May 10
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
