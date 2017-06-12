CARE Fair coming to Manchester Community Library

The CARE Fair, from, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20 at Manchester Community Library, will offer just that: Representatives from area agencies dedicated to helping older adults in the Northshire age independently. The CARE Fair will feature representatives from area agencies and organizations including Green Mountain RSVP, BROC, Bennington Project Independence, Meals on Wheels of Bennington County, and United Counseling Services.

