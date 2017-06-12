Bennington plans quick moves on TIF proposal
Bennington officials want to expedite creation of a Tax Increment Financing District, with a first meeting of staff, local officials and representatives from the town's consultants expected before the end of June. Assistant Town Manager and Planning Director Daniel Monks briefed the Select Board this week on the layered process of applying for a TIF district and bonding for infrastructure improvements within the designated area to spur private development.
