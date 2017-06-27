Bennington man severely injured in Sunday motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist was severely injured Sunday in a crash on Harwood Hill Road. Bennington Police said Trever Howard, 39, of Bennington, was traveling south when the vehicle in front of him slowed to make a left turn.
