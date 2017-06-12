Bennington College gets $300k grant to study PFOA

Three faculty members at Bennington College have received a $300,000 grant to investigate PFOA and its effects. The grant, from the National Science Foundation, will allow the faculty members, David Bond, Janet Foley, and Tim Schroeder, to "deepen and expand the college's response to PFOA contamination in New York and Vermont," according to Bennington College Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs Alex Dery Snider.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.