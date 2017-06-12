Bennington College gets $300k grant to study PFOA
Three faculty members at Bennington College have received a $300,000 grant to investigate PFOA and its effects. The grant, from the National Science Foundation, will allow the faculty members, David Bond, Janet Foley, and Tim Schroeder, to "deepen and expand the college's response to PFOA contamination in New York and Vermont," according to Bennington College Director of Media Relations and Public Affairs Alex Dery Snider.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bennington Banner.
Add your comments below
Bennington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up to 10 years for man caught with 600 bags of ...
|20 hr
|Brooklyn Bernie
|8
|led cup lights
|Jun 1
|High Sherrif Markey
|2
|Major investors in Putnam Block project see it ...
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|4
|Town business group to promote economic vitality (Oct '16)
|May '17
|Dr Pendyke
|7
|Local man arraigned on drug charges (Oct '08)
|May '17
|Dr Kaputnick
|22
|Tomato plants
|May '17
|Brooklyn Bernie
|2
|Jude Fitzgerald faces charges
|Apr '17
|Sherrif fife
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bennington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC