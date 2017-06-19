Bank fraud trial set

Bank fraud trial set

A trial in federal court in Burlington will be held in November for a Connecticut couple who allegedly defrauded several financial institutions out of over $1 million. Alison Gu, 41, and Matthew C. Abel, 45, have each pleaded not guilty to felony bank fraud charges.

